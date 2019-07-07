Larry E. Zitterkopf, age 63, of Pocatello Idaho, passed away unexpectedly on June 19th, 2019. He was born on December 15th, 1955 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Robert W. Zitterkopf and Bettylou (Barnhill) Zitterkopf.



Larry served in the United States Navy from 1975 to 1979 as a PO2 Second Class Petty Officer engineman/diesel mechanic. His training included fire-fighting, diesel repair, hydraulic systems, boilers, machine work, and firearms. He was trained for advancement up to Master Chief Petty Officer prior to discharge.



Larry had over 20 years of professional service as an experienced long haul driver and had acquired an award for 1.2 million safe driving miles with over 18 years of over the road. He enjoyed the traveling and having the opportunity to see and enjoy the many places his job took him. He especially enjoyed it when his parents or other family members would join him on one of his trips as he really loved sharing the sights and experiences of the different locations.



Larry had so much passion for auto racing. He had dreams of building a race car some day and was constantly talking about all of the details required. He was particularly close to his brother Rob whom he shared this passion. That brotherly bond inspired him. Even with the usual sibling arguments, they were able to share a very special relationship with lasting memories. He enjoyed other hobbies such as fabricating fiberglass, model building, drawing, and cooking. He made excellent pies, a skill he shared with his mother and did better than his sisters.



Larry was very fond of his kids and grandkids as he would bring their names up in shared stories and conversations, or would share pictures, often expressing pride. Though he didn't get to see them frequently, they were always a big part of his heart.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty, and his beloved dog Bella whom he cared for so very much. He is survived by his former step-son Jeramie Drobny and three children, Adam (Sarah) Zitterkopf, Emily Zitterkopf, and Caleb Zitterkopf along with three grandchildren Taylor, Tenley, and Taevynn Zitterkopf.



The family will not be holding a service, but will be gathering together privately to say their good-byes. Per Larry's wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes placed with his parents. Published in Idaho State Journal on July 7, 2019