Larry was born February 28, 1943 in Pocatello, Idaho to Carmen J. and Fae DiCianno Zaccardi.
Larry was raised with his twin brother Jerry and two sisters, Jeannie (Stan) Sorensen and Irene (George) Brinkman. He grew up in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1961. He attended Idaho State University for two years.
Larry married Karen Lee in 1965 and they later divorced. He then married Dorothy Farris in 1972, then they divorced in 1995. Larry met Debby Rinderneck in 1997 in Seattle, Washington. She then became the love of his life, until her death in February 2013.
Larry began a career in printing in 1965. Since he worked for Union Pacific Railroad and then Litho Printing for 10 years. In 1974 he began work for Bucyrus-Erie as a production analyst until they closed in 1983. The next several years he worked for various companies at the old B-E Complex. After the death of his son, Jeremy in 1995, he moved to Seattle. He worked in printing, then the remaining several years worked for a Boeing Aircraft Sub-contractor for a production control planner until his retirement in 2007.
Larry enjoyed fishing, outdoor life, growing his garden, and most of all his family and his sweetheart Debby.
Larry was a lifelong member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.
He is survived by his children, Larry Bryan (Tamara), Billings, Mt, Nicki (Tim), Salt Lake City, UT, Cyleene (Justin) Fruita, Colorado; nine grandchildren, twelve great grand children.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; both sisters, twin brother, son, Jeremy and his honey, Debby.
Honoring Larry's wishes, he was cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home. A catholic rosary service with a time to greet family will be held Monday, November 25th at 7:00 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, St. Anthony's Chapel on North 7th Ave. The mass of a christian burial will be held Tuesday, November 26th at 2:00 PM at the church. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, section 42 west.
The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Encompass Health-Hospice, especially his nurses, Remmy and Tia.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 24, 2019