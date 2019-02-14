Home

Laurie Jill Holt


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laurie Jill Holt passed away peacefully in her home in Riverton on February 10, 2019. She leaves behind her husband, Jason Holt, sons Derek and Josh, and daughters, Katie and Jenna. There will be a viewing honoring her on February 15th from 6-8 PM at Anderson & Goff Mortuary located at 11859 S 700 E, Draper, UT. Funeral will be held at 12 PM Saturday, February 16th at the Summerhill Stake Center located at 12110 S 1300 W, Riverton, UT.

For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
