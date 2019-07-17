LaVeda J. Christensen Cleaves, 94, passed away on July 15, 2019 at her home in Chubbuck, Idaho. LaVeda was born August 18, 1924 in Mink Creek, Idaho, to Valdemar and Marcella (Jepsen) Christensen. She was the oldest of six children. They lived in a small community on a dry farm with no electricity or running water. She worked hard helping her dad with the chores outside. She attended school in Mink Creek, Idaho where she rode to school on a horse drawn school bus. She later moved to SLC, Utah where she worked at Remington Arms making ammunition for the war. She then moved to Washington to work at the Hanford Nuclear Site, where she met her husband.



She was married to Clarence McCoy (Casey) Cleaves on October 30, 1944 in Pocatello, Idaho. Together they had four sons. LaVeda said that raising four boys could be challenging at times, especially when they got into mischief together. She loved attending their sporting events and was an enthusiastic fan cheering them on from the stands. LaVeda loved to garden and took great care of her yard and beautiful roses. She was a fun and loving grandma.



LaVeda is survived by her sons, Brent (Penny) Cleaves, Kenneth (Carol) Cleaves, David (Cindy) Cleaves; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; siblings, Cella Christensen, and Shirley Gunderson. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence (Casey) Cleaves; son, Delbert Cleaves; siblings, Kendall Christensen, Barbara Smart, and Kimber Christensen.



Services for LaVeda will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11am at the LDS Church, 4773 Independence, Chubbuck, ID, with viewings on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6-8pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave., Pocatello and for one hour prior at the church on Saturday. Interment will follow at the Mink Creek Cemetery.



Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500 Published in Idaho State Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019