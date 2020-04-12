|
After a full life of 90 years, LaVera Fillmore Moldenhauer graduated from this life into the next on a beautiful spring morning, April 10, 2020. She passed away peacefully with her daughter, LuAnn, holding her hand at Sunrise Senior Living in Sandy, Utah.
Vera is survived by her daughter, Lucy Loosli (Wayne), Spokane, Washington; son, Dan Moldenhauer (Debbie), Gilbert, Arizona; daughter, LuAnn Clegg (Scott), Draper, Utah; 12 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
Vera joins her husband, Lew; parents, Burt and Marvel Fillmore; sisters- LaVonda and Lucille; brothers- Albert, Phil, Lee, Ray, and Keith; and son-in-law, Wayne Loosli.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family viewing and graveside service will be held in Burley, Idaho on April 15, at the Pleasant View Cemetery, under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to Latter-day Saint Charities (Humanitarian services found at latterdaysaintcharities.org) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 12, 2020