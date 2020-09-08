1/2
LaWanda Sarah (Moon) Liddil
1924 - 2020
LaWanda Sarah (Moon) Liddil died August 16, 2020. She was a faithful life member of St. Anthony Catholic Church supporting The Idaho Council of Catholic Women, The Marian Movement of Priests, and prayed the rosary daily. Birth: Aug. 10,1924 in Pocatello, parents Le Roy Moon and Lenore Connell Moon. Preceding her in death was her husband Thomas Morrison Liddil, her sisters Virginia Poppleton and Betty Jean McDermott and stepbrothers Eddie, Murlin Grayson, Larry Nelson and stepsister Carol Totten. LaWanda's family came to Idaho with land grants by the federal government in the 1800's. LaWanda has 5 children Thomas Richard (Audrey), Col. Maryetta M. Beck, Teri Shawn Anderson (Shawn), Cheri Ann Madden (Doug) and Shannon Marie Merrell (Guy), 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. LaWanda worked in WWII as a spot welder on liberty ships and assembled short wave radios while her husband was in the ARMY. LaWanda was co-owner/ manager of Liddil Excavating Contractors in Pocatello. Hobbies include bridge, bowling, movies, and football; she was a Bengal Booster for 40 years loved roses and travel. LaWanda never finished the 8th grade due to the depression and was proud that 100% of her children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren graduated high school and many have higher degrees, own businesses and are successful in the trades. A memorial mass was held Friday, August 21, at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, St Anthony Chapel. (https://my.gather.app/remember/lawanda-liddil)



Published in Idaho State Journal on Sep. 8, 2020.
