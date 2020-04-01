|
Iva "Lee" Bennett, 80, passed away peacefully at home following a valiant battle with cancer with all of her children and several grandchildren by her side.
Lee was born to Harriet Gabbert Pratt and Percy W. Pratt in Pocatello, Idaho on May 26, 1939. She has one brother, Gerold Pratt (Judy) and one sister, Nancy Belle Pratt Condie (Richard).
She married Blaine L. Bennett in Elko, Nevada on July 19, 1957, and they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on February 7, 1970. She found it to be notable that both she and Blaine were delivered by the very same doctor, and was delighted at the fact that the house that she and Blaine shared following their marriage was the same house in which she had been born in.
Lee has six children, Ronald Blaine, Sheryl Lee Quick (Don), Robert Jay (Lorena), Julie Anne Birkenfeld (Lonnie), Steven Douglas (Marides), and Vicky Bennett. She has twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her nine-year-old son, Ronnie, her husband, Blaine, her mother, Harriet, and her brother, Gerry.
Lee had a strong testimony of Heavenly Father and the gospel of Jesus Christ.
In addition to being an absolutely incredible wife and mother, she worked outside of the home at Ernst Home Center for 18 years, and then worked as an administrative assistant at Dyke's Electric until she retired in 2000.
When Lee was at home you could find her very focused on a crossword puzzle from the morning newspaper, guessing the words before they appeared in Wheel of Fortune, proving that she was smarter than the Jeopardy contestants, cuddling with her sweet dog, Frosty, or surrounded by the love and laughs of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She had an incredibly fierce sense of humor, and if she wasn't smiling then she was making other people smile, or in most cases doing both at the same time. Some of her most favorite times were when she was riding four-wheelers and camping with her family. She loved baking applesauce cookies, playing Bingo at the Senior Center, beating her grandchildren at card games (and not feeling sorry about it), blooming red roses, sitting outside on her front porch swing visiting with her best friend, Gayle Sweat, and other friends and neighbors, and always reminding the people in her life of how important, loved, and cherished they were to her, which were all reflections of herself.
She was a light in the lives of every person who knew her, and since March 28th at 11:45 pm, the date and time of her passing, the world has lost a little of its brightness, but she still shines within every life that she touched. She will be missed more than words could ever begin to express. We love you with all of our hearts, Mom and Grandma!
A private graveside service will be held at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date when the safety and health of all can be assured.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Children's Cancer Research Fund or simply devote your time to a friend or family member and cherish your moments together, as she would love to know that she had inspired people to use their time and resources to love and appreciate one another.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 1, 2020