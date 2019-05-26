Home

Lee Bringhurst


1940 - 2019
Lee Bringhurst (78) passed away of a sudden illness on April 16, 2019 at the Idaho

Veterans Home in Pocatello. Lee was born on April 18, 1940 to Ruth (Christensen)

and Gilbert Bringhurst of Tyhee, Idaho. He was the fifth child of ten children. The

family farm is where Lee learned that hard work was important to succeed in life.

Lee attended Tyhee Elementary, Hawthorne Junior High and Pocatello High

School. In 1958, he graduated from Pocatello High School and then enrolled in

Idaho State University. He graduated in 1963 with his Bachelors in Science. After

enlisting in the Army in 1963, he was stationed in Germany for three years. At the

end of his tour, he was at the rank of Captain. In 1966, Lee returned to Idaho and

continued his education. He graduated from Idaho State University in 1968 with

his Masters in Education and moved to Laramie, Wyoming where he received his

Doctorate in Education from the University of Wyoming in 1972. For a change of

pace, Lee moved to Boise, Idaho to work in a private practice as a Child

Psychologist. In the late seventies, Lee moved back to Pocatello to be near family

and friends. Lee always enjoyed people, so he put his fun loving personality to

good use by working at several taverns in town such as The Office, Odyssey, The

Elks and the Bourbon Barrel. In 1985, Lee went to work for the Idaho State Liquor

Store. He worked there until his retirement in 2011. Lee enjoyed going to Mackay,

Idaho to the annual Buffalo Stampede at the Sanford's place, summers floating the

Salmon river, and the ISU Homecoming where he could see many of his fellow Phi

Sigma Kappa brothers. Lee is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, two

brothers: Larry and Gene, two nieces: Wendy and Cindy, sister-in-laws: Grace, Pat

and Nancy, and a brother-in-law: Wayne. He is survived by brothers: Monte, Jon

and Mike Bringhurst, sisters: Joanne (Edward) Madsen, Marie Sabey, Sue (Randy)

Christensen, Lynn (David) Dye and many nieces and nephew. Please join family

and friends for A Celebration of Life for Lee Bringhurst on June 1, 2019 at the

Masonic Temple, 535 North Arthur Ave. Pocatello, Idaho at 1 pm. As per his

wishes he was cremated. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Idaho Food

Bank. I would like to thank the staff at the Idaho Veterans Home and Heritage

Hospice Care for the wonderful care they gave Uncle Lee while he was ill. Also, to

his many friends, Thank You for making his life so full.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 26, 2019
