Lennard C. Bradley, 84, of Pocatello, passed away, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Portneuf Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the West Stake Center at 3444 Hawthorne Rd in Pocatello. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the West Stake Center and for one hour prior to the service. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 1, 2019