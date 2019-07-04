Leonard Lee Bethke, 87 of American Falls, Idaho died peacefully at Edgewood Spring Creek Manor, Sunday, June 30, 2019.



Leonard was the oldest of four sons born to Ade and Bertha Bethke. He graduated from American Falls H.S. and took his first job with P.I.E. Trucking Co. in Wamsutter, Wyoming.



He worked at Bucyrus Erie until it closed and then at Snake River Cattle Company until he retired. Leonard enjoyed woodworking, creek fishing and working on many creative Projects. He built a child size train for his nephews to ride on and a detailed sheepcamp with all the comforts of home. He also enjoyed working on antique engines and traveling with his brother Vernon to mountain man cannon shoots. Leonard was a beloved member of Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church, LCMC.



He is survived by his son Jason (Merrilee) of Anacortes, Wa., brothers Vernon (Lenora), David (Marla), Larry (Monica) of American Falls, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and five nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Davis Rose Chapel, 170 Idaho Street in American Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on July 4, 2019