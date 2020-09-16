LeVern Tieszen of Caldwell, Idaho, and formerly from Aberdeen, died of natural causes at Autumn Wind Assisted Living Center on May 6, 2020, at the age of 95. Vern was born on August 27, 1924, in Lustre, Montana, to Jacob P and Marie (Janzen) Tieszen. He grew up in Lustre on the family homestead in rural north eastern Montana. The third of six children, Vern attended the local South Fork school and Lustre Christian Academy, and after marriage attended Idaho State University and received certification in auto mechanics.



Vern is survived by five children: Richard (Bozena) Tieszen of Milwaukee WI, Kenneth (Sheila) Tieszen of Malpas England, Wesley (Ada) Schmidt-Tieszen of Newton KS, Vicki (Chris Nye) Tieszen of Caldwell ID, and Kathy (Jerry) Neufeld of Caldwell ID. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Tina (Dan) Graber, Alison Schmidt-Tieszen, Jacob Nye (Kirsten Nicholes), Sarah Neufeld, Emily Neufeld, Colman Tieszen, and two great-grandchildren, Adaline and Levi Graber. Vern is also survived by two sisters, Laura Friesen and Adaline Crabtree, and one sister-in-law, Ruby Friesen.



Vern was preceded in death by Margaret, his wife of 67 years, his parents Jacob P and Marie (Janzen) Tieszen, two brothers Clarence Tieszen and Willard Tieszen, one sister, Clara Toews, and one grandchild, Cameron Tieszen.



The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Wind for the loving care given to Vern, especially the last three weeks of his life and during the Covid-19 pandemic. A special thank you is also expressed to Sojourn Home Health for their loving care.



A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Evergreen Heights Mennonite Church in Caldwell, ID. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Palisades Mennonite Church Camp, Mennonite Disaster Service, or Mennonite Central Committee relief organization.



