Lewis Sumner Pond


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lewis Sumner Pond Obituary
The hell yah say.

Lewis Sumner Pond, 81, passed away May 6, 2019 in Blackfoot, Idaho. He was born to Keith Greaves Pond and Frances Bjorkman Pond on November 18, 1937, in Logan, Utah. He along with his sister Joyce was raised in Grace, Idaho He graduated from Grace High School.

He had a passion for world history and mechanics especially farm equipment, locomotives, and automobiles. He was keen on business discussions, be it local or global. He enjoyed helping friends design and build or disassemble and reassemble to make it be better.

He married Georgene Revoir on August 13, 1957, and together they had four children. They later divorced. He married Carol Jean Petereit on March 10, 1969 in the Salt Lake City Temple and together they raised three children. After working for 30 years at Monsanto he retired to travel and enjoy life. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He is survived by: children Steven L. Pond (Terry), Phillip K. Pond, Louise P. Day, and Mark J. Pond (Dorothy), Bonnie J. Armstrong (Dave) and Kurt L. Biorn; sister Joyce Brock; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol, parents, daughter Teresa Biorn, grandson Lane David and numerous furry felines.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 12:00 PM (noon) at the Fairview Cemetery in Soda Springs.

We would like to extend a special thank you and our gratitude to the outstanding staff at Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing & Rehab center for the loving care and compassion they provided to our Dad. We appreciate the many friends and neighbors who extended a helping hand, your kindness and fond memories of Dad are priceless.

Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 12, 2019
