Lillian Arnell Bolton, 94, passed away Monday, Nov 4th,2019.
Lillian was born October 8, 1925 in St. Charles, ID to Swan Oscar Arnell and Mary Leona Lindsay Arnell. The family also included brothers, Elwood, Lund & Bruce Arnell.
Her school years were spent in Paris, Dingle and Montpelier, ID. She was active in music & band. During high school WWII was declared on December 7,1941. She wanted to help with the war effort so at the age of 17 she moved to Salt Lake City, UT to work at the PX at Fort Douglas, then working for the 9th Service Command doing classified coding of servicemen's information. While living in Salt Lake City she developed an interest in Genealogy, which turned into a lifelong passion.
In the summer of 1947, she met Frank Bolton and they were married October 17, 1947 in the Salt Lake City, UT., LDS temple. Frank and Lillian moved to Conda, ID where they raised their family, Randy, Liana and Marc. Lillian worked by Frank's side at the Conda Store and Post Office until they retired December 31, 1983.
Lillian's joy in life has always been her family, especially following her grandkids activities and spoiling them with homemade donuts and cinnamon rolls. She also spent countless hours doing beautiful handwork crocheting, cross stitch and sewing for her family. She enjoyed volunteering time as a Pink Lady for many years at Caribou Memorial Hospital, and at the LDS church Genealogy center in Soda Springs.
Lillian is survived by her daughter Liana Bowman (Eric), her son Marc Arnell Bolton (Julie), 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, her brother Bruce Arnell (Martha), and sisters-in-law Sue Bolton and Dorothy Eck.
Lillian was preceded in death by Frank, her loving husband of nearly 72 years, her parents Oscar & Leona Arnell, son Randall Frank Bolton, brothers Elwood and Lund Arnell, and great grandchildren Stephen Eric Bowman, Casper Bowman and Jaklyn Faith Bowman.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the loving care and kindness of Kelly Wright R.N. and Maria Hurtado C.N.A. of Access Home Care and Hospice, Dr. Franson and staff of Caribou Memorial Living Center, Lynzi Hobbs R.N. and the staff at Edgewood Assisted Living Center.
Services for Lillian Bolton will be held at 11:00 am Saturday Nov. 9, 2019 in the LDS Chapel 281 E Hooper Avenue in Soda Springs. Visitations will be held Friday Nov. 8th from 6:00-7:00 PM at Sims Funeral Home 139 E 2nd S, Soda Springs, ID and Saturday 9:30-10:30 am at Hooper Church before the service. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Soda Springs, ID.
Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family by visiting simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 6, 2019