Passed away on November 1, 2020 from leukemia at home in West Bountiful, Utah. She was born September 2, 1949 in Soda Springs, Idaho to the late Doyle Croney and Lillie Willmore Croney. She spent her first seven years in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, then moved to Pocatello, Idaho. She graduated from Highland High School and was also a four year Seminary graduate. She graduated from LDS business college in Salt Lake City with a degree in fashion merchandising. She married William Chaston June 12, 1969 in the Salt Lake LDS temple. They made their home in West Bountiful Utah. She worked at J&L Garden center for 27 years. She and Will had a daughter and a son and later adopted a second son. She served in many callings in her Second Ward and served as an ordinance worker in the Bountiful Temple for five years. She is preceded in death by her father Doyle Croney, her sister Corinne, and a great granddaughter. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, her daughter Kimberly (Mike) Bushey, son Travis (Star), son Robert (Gilina), her mother Lillie Willmore Croney, sister Lesa (Kelly) Manning, brother Jeffrey (Sharlene) Croney, and seven grandchildren. Graveside services were held in Bountiful Memorial Estates November 6, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store