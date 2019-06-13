|
|
Linda Carlsen passed away on June 9, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1944 in Ogden Utah. Her hobbies included going on rendevouz, beadwork, knitting, singing, and playing the guitar. Her greatest interest was being a "great" grandma and spending time with family.
She is survived by her daughter Jodi Petersen; grandchildren Jason Allen, Amanda Polk, and Steven Polk; great grandchildren Brooklyn Young, Hailee Polk, Keston Young, and Quinton Young; and siblings Mark Orton, Marcia (Glee) Bateman, and Nina (Kevin) Barton.
Linda is preceded in death by her father Elmer Orton, mother Shirley Orton, sisters Susan Orton, Sharon Bowen, and significant other Norm Comeau.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 17th at 1:00 pm at the Pocatello First Baptist Church, 408 N Arthur Ave, Pocatello, ID.
A full obituary is available at wilksfuneralhome.com
Love you to the moon and back!
Published in Idaho State Journal on June 13, 2019