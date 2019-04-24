Linda Jean Taylor of Pocatello, Idaho passed away with her family by her side. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was born on August 19, 1944 in Soda Springs, Idaho to Thomas "Tom" Arvil Jones Sr. and Afton McLain Jones. She was raised in Inkom, Idaho where she attended elementary school, and Pocatello where she attended the old Lincoln school, Hawthorne and Irving Jr High.



Linda married John Taylor and together they had three daughters, Sherri, Alishea, and Gina. They lived for four years in Taiwan while John served in the US Military; they later divorced.



Linda worked for Lamb Weston for many years then Heinz for 7 1/2 more. She loved spending time with children and served as a foster grandparent at Syringa Elementary for 12 years where she had to retire due to declining health. She loved those children with all her heart.



Linda enjoyed reading novels and traveling with her family. She traveled to Mexico, Costa Rica, Bahamas, Belize and more locally to Lake Powell. She was always looking forward to the next vacation when we could all be together.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Afton Jones. She is survived by her children, Sherri (David) Wilkes of Pocatello, Alishea (Wayne) Howerton of Hemet, California and Gina (Joshua) Butler of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, Dustin Wilkes, Melinda (Kyle) Waford, TJ Wilkes, Brandin and Bryen Howerton, Isabelle and Morgan Butler; great grandchildren, Ethan and Addison Wilkes, Ellie Mae and Isla Jean Waford; as well as her siblings, Larry (Dorothy) Smith, Tommy Jones, Vicki (Glenn) Campbell and Rick (Linda) Jones.



The family would like to thank all the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, Horizon Hospice, all the Drs. and Staff at Portneuf Cancer Center and all the volunteers who came to spend time with our mom.



Linda's family will receive friends at an open house at Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave., Pocatello on Thursday, April 25th from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please donate in memory of Linda to the Idaho Food Bank or the Bannock Humane Society.