Linda Kay Gregan, 73, of Pocatello, passed away on April 2, 2019, from complications due to respiratory failure.
Linda was born and raised in Pocatello. In 1973, she married John N. Gregan.
Linda is survived by her husband, John, as well as family and friends who will remember her fondly.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, from 6-7 pm at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pocatello Chapter of the Humane Society.
A full obituary and an online guestbook is available at wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 4, 2019