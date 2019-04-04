Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Gregan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kay Gregan


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Kay Gregan Obituary
Linda Kay Gregan, 73, of Pocatello, passed away on April 2, 2019, from complications due to respiratory failure.

Linda was born and raised in Pocatello. In 1973, she married John N. Gregan.

Linda is survived by her husband, John, as well as family and friends who will remember her fondly.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, from 6-7 pm at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pocatello Chapter of the Humane Society.

A full obituary and an online guestbook is available at wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now