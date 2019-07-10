Linda Kay (Cenell) Harris, 74, passed away suddenly June 22, 2019 at her home in Idaho Falls Idaho, from heart failure.



Linda was born May 19, 1945 to Vernon and Edith Cenell in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was the oldest of 7 kids raised on the family farm in Hamer, Idaho. She graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1963. She went on to attend LPN school at Sacred Heart Hospital, Idaho Falls and then later went to Boise and completed her education at St. Alphonsus Hospital receiving her RN license.



Linda came back to Eastern Idaho to work at Sacred Heart hospital and soon a patient there due to a fall from her horse. She injured her ankle and wore a cast for 9 months thus changing her career path to Idaho State University-Pocatello and working part time at Bannock Memorial Hospital -caring for newborns in the nursery.



While living in Pocatello she met Harvey Larson and was married in 1968. They have 2 children, Pam and Russ. They were divorced in 1994. Linda continued living in Pocatello having career as a RN at Bannock Memorial, supervisor at Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center, and finished her 28 year career in nursing as Maternal Child Health (MCH) Director at Fort Hall, Idaho retiring in 1996.



Linda moved to Challis, Idaho and resided there enjoying the mountains and life on the river. She later moved to Blackfoot, Idaho to be closer to family being able to watch her grandchildren in her home when they were young.



She married Mont Harris in 2013 and resided in Island Park and Idaho Falls (Osgood, County Line Rd) until her death.



Her many loves and hobbies included horses, music (she played the bass guitar), fishing, traveling, 4-wheeler runs with Smoky dog and her love of the Lord her God. She loved, listened to and supported her family and happily included Mont's children and grandkids in her life. Linda had an incredible ability to reach out with her heart and healing touch. Caring for her patients as a nurse, husband, kids, grandkids and later for her mother Edith, she had the gift of healing and caregiving. One of the many memories was her unique "Happy Birthday songs" sung to everyone in the family on their birthdays. The words "genuine, giving, loving, and her walk with God" are key in describing Linda.



She is preceded in death by her mother Edith Cenell (May 2019), father Vernon Cenell, her brother Russell Cenell (Nancy) and her nephew Greg Cenell. She is survived by her husband Mont Harris, children's father Harvey Larson, brothers Kenneth (Mary) of Eagle, Idaho; Ed of Idaho Falls; Jerry (Sparkie) of Idaho Falls; and sisters Vicki Ashworth (Lonny) of Boise; Carma Keuser (Ron) of Atascadero, CA. Children are Pamela Hoggan (Nate) of Firth/Salmon, Idaho and Russell Larson (Nikki) of Rigby, Idaho. Grandchildren are Jaren Larson (Christiana), McKenna Hoggan and Hesston Hoggan.



Funeral services will be held at Bucks-Miller-Hann Funeral Home 825 E. 17th St in Idaho Falls on Saturday, July 13, at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Grant Cemetery, immediately followed by a lunch hosted by Harris Family/Grant 1st Ward Park on 3431 E. 100 N. Memorial flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Mountain View Church C/O Pastor Walter Barbee, PO Box 339, Island Park, Idaho 83429.



