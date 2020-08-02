1/
Linda Lea Brown
1944 - 2020
Linda Brown, 76, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho from problems incident to dementia. Linda was born January 29, 1944 in Pocatello, Idaho to Nestor and Goldie Fowler.

In 1965 she married John Brown and together they had 2 children. Randy and Stephanie. Linda loved her family, dogs and horses.

The family would like to thank Portneuf Medical Center and Encompass for their care and understanding.

Linda is survived by her husband John, her children Randy (San Diego, CA) and Stephanie (Portland, OR) and a grandson Kadin (Portland, OR).

At this time there will be no public services held for Linda.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com



Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
