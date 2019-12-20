Home

Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
lloyd H. Swore


1921 - 2019
lloyd H. Swore Obituary
Lloyd Swore, 98, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. His funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, Dec. 23rd at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 518 N. 5th Ave, Pocatello, ID. A viewing will be held from 4-5 PM, Sunday, Dec 22nd, with a Trisagion (memorial) Service will begin at 5:00 PM. His interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery with Military Rites provided by Pocatello Veterans Honor Guard.

Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at wilksfuneralhome.com; where his full obituary will be made available. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be made to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 4567, Pocatello, ID 83205.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 20, 2019
