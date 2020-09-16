1/1
Lois W. Browning
1928 - 2020
Lois LaPriel Wheeler Browning passed away peacefully September 12, 2020 in her home. She was born April 30, 1928 to Robert Joseph and Thursa LaPriel Hardy Wheeler.

She attended school in Moore, and Moreland Idaho, graduating from Moore High School as valedictorian in 1946. She was active in sports and other activities. She received a teaching certificate from Ricks College, Rexburg, Idaho. While there she met her husband Richard Stephen Browning. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple, June 24, 1948. Their first home was in Jackson, Wyoming, later moving to Pocatello, Idaho.

She taught school for two years but her greatest accomplishment was being a wife and mother of seven children.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions in the Primary, Mutual, Relief Society and Sunday School. She served in the Idaho Falls Temple as an ordinance worker with her husband. They also served a mission together in the Anchorage Alaska Mission.

She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, and held many positions including Bannock South Company President. She served as an Election Clerk and Chief Judge in Bannock County. She served in the Scouting organization as a Cub Scout leader.

She loved the outdoors, being in the mountains, and watching sports. She loved crocheting, quilting, and sewing. She was involved in Family History work. She loved to read and was well versed in the scriptures.

Lois is survived by her sons, Phillip (Lisa) Browning, Evanston, WY; Deven (Betseylee) Browning, Mountain Green, UT, Dale (Laurie) Browning, Wasilla, AK; daughters, Janet Bruderer, Carla (Craig) Sherman, Elise Browning, Joyce (Jeff) Underwood, all of Pocatello, Idaho. She is also survived by her brothers, Delynn (Charlotte) Wheeler, FL, Byron (Roberta) Wheeler, Salt Lake City, UT; 24 grandchildren and 66 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, ElJay Wheeler; and sister, Rayola Klingler; three grandsons, Tige and Craig Sherman, Derrick Browning; one granddaughter, Jeralee Underwood; and two great granddaughters, Emily Sherman and Anne Shidler.

The family would like to thank Alliance Home Health and Hospice for their kind and loving care over the last several months.

Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and will be broadcast live on Lois's obituary page on the Colonial Funeral Home website, www.colonial-funeralhome.com

Dedication of the grave will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho, also on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12:45 p.m.

Condolences may be made online at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500



Published in Idaho State Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Home
SEP
19
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Restlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 233-1500
