Lori (Lorene Carol) Lee, of Pocatello ID, was born on December 18,1956 in Huntington Park CA to Robert E. Lee and Jeanett Louise Raidy Lee. Lori passed away peacefully in her sleep,at home on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Lori is survived by Mary Anne Chantar, her s/o of 33 1/2 years, and their son, Travis Chantar, who grew up in Pocatello and now lives in Brooklyn, NY. Her sister, Susan Leamon, of Florida, her brother Kenneth Lee, as well as her cousins, Ricky Lee, Mike Christopher (and Mike's wife, Mary), Rhonda Christopher and her best friend Andrea Champlin for 47 years, from Az.
Lori was predeceased by her father, who was from Birmingham AL, and her mother, who was born in Pocatello, ID.
After growing up in Downey CA, Lori's first job was working in an ice cream shop in Twin Falls, ID. She later worked for Malco Distribution, in Calif., then did bookkeeping for Space Age trucking. Her last job was here at Amys Kitchen.
Lori Lee was an inspiration to everyone lucky enough to encounter her love. From stories of strength, growth, and hope; to the joy she felt from sharing one of her famous home cooked meals. She loved camping, holiday traditions, gardening, crystals that hang in the window, making people laugh, and above all, taking care of her family and friends. It brought her joy to help and to do things for other people!
Lori was a part of the Friendship Club in Pocatello from 1990 to the present. She sponsored and co-sponsored many, over the last 36 years. She lived Recovery and was always willing to give someone a hand up, even put them on the sofa.
Lori was, one of the most honest people you could meet. Sometimes brutally so.
For Mary Anne, Lori was the living example of how to live "Humble and Kind" she was, the wind beneath my wings. For Travis, Lori was a mom who loved him unconditionally. Lori was a non-judgmental, a friend who inspired and spoke the language of the heart. To honor her memory, it is our task to continue her legacy of love in action.
Friends who would like to join in remembering Lori Lee are invited to a memorial service outdoors at Pocatello's, Memorial Park, across the street from the Lee/Chantar home at 802 W. Fremont St., on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 5pm to 7pm. The service will be officiated by Pastor Starr, First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pocatello. The event will follow appropriate social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the care of Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave, Pocatello, ID (208) 233-0686. Share memories, photographs and condolences at downardfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 27, 2020.