HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Louis R. "Skip" Thomas


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis R. "Skip" Thomas Obituary
Louis R. "Skip" Thomas, 83, of Blackfoot, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho.

The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
