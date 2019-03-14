Louise Lee, 81, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away peacefully on the beautiful winter day of Tuesday, March 12, 2019 surrounded by her family.



Louise was born on February 4th, 1938 in Salmon, ID to Hyrum and May Martin and grew up on the Fort Hall Indian reservation north of Tyhee, Idaho. She met the love of her life and after a whirlwind romance and a marriage proposal on Buckskin Road, she was married on February 16th, 1957 in Elko, Nevada to Newton Paulson Lee.



Louise and her husband made their home in Pocatello. They inspired a passion for the outdoors with their five children. They enjoyed family trips to Mexico, Canada and all over the United States. They instilled a love of camping, fishing, travelling, and exploration.



Louise continued to inspire a sense of adventure after she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years. She traveled extensively with her family and friends, including trips to Egypt, Israel, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.



Louise enjoyed a fulfilling life with many hobbies. She was an avid photographer, winning numerous awards for her photos of the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, wood carving, and origami. She had an anal tical mind and could solve any type of puzzle.



Louise was ardent about education. She earned her bachelors of social work from Idaho State University with a minor in Spanish. She encouraged and supported her children and grandchildren to higher education. She opened her home to all, hosting several foreign exchange students, taking in several foster children, and anyone who needed a home; her generous spirit will be missed by all who knew her.



Louise was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church for over 60 years. She and her husband, Newton, were always strong supporters of Grace Lutheran School sending all of their children and several grandchildren to the school.



Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Newton Lee, and survived by her five children, Jonathan (Laura) of American Falls, ID, Idaho, Virginia (Leroy) Depoe of Pocatello, Idaho, Jeffrey Lee, of Pocatello, Idaho, Franklin (Elaine) Lee of Boise, Idaho, and Mary Lee of Burbank, California. She is also survived by three brothers Chris (Regina) Martin Pocatello, Idaho, Senator Fred (Darla) Martin Boise, Idaho, Royce (Rita) Pocatello, Idaho, and one sister, Pearl (Michael Pellett) Bates-Pellett of Pocatello, Idaho, as well as twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her parents and her sister, Grace Prescott, preceded her death.



Please join us for a memorial service on Saturday morning, March 16th at 11:00 AM followed by lunch and fellowship at Grace Lutheran Church, 1350 Baldy Ave., Pocatello, Idaho with Pastor Johnathan Dinger officiating.



Friends who wish may make donations to Grace Lutheran School in her memory. Published in Idaho State Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019