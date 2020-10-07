1/1
Lucile B. Anderson
1921 - 2020
Lucile Bodily Anderson passed away October 3, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born Oct. 19,

1921 in Maeser, Utah to Walton Edwin Bodily and Olive Marie Merkley Bodily.

She married Vernon Leonard Anderson June 28, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised their

family in Inkom and McCammon, Idaho.

Lucile was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one sister, 5 brothers,

granddaughter Desi Anderson. She is survived by children: Leonel (Jeri), Patty (Marvin), Nancy

(Tony), Elaine (Peter), Eldon, (Penny); 2 brothers; 3 sisters; 27 grandchildren, and 50 great-

grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10th at Russon Mortuary beginning at 10:30 am,

295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah. There will be a viewing beginning one hour prior to the

service. The service will also be broadcast live. (Search for Russon Brothers Mortuary on

Facebook, once there, click on Lucile Anderson Funeral.) Burial will be at Norton Cemetery in

McCammon, Idaho. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 pm.

Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
