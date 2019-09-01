|
LuGene Rowe-Lindsey, age 73, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away on August 25, 2019 in Pocatello due to a long term illness. She was born on September 4, 1945 in Pocatello to Harvey Glade Rowe and Dorothy Green-Rowe. LuGene spent her childhood years in McCammon, Idaho. She attended Marsh Valley High School.
LuGene taught herself how to play the guitar and had great fun playing and singing with her family.
LuGene married her high school sweetheart in 1961. They lived all over the U.S. as a result of his military service. Later, she remarried Kenneth Linsey of Salt Lake City, Utah.
LuGene was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lindsey; her parents, Harvey Glade Rowe and Dorothy Green-Rowe; and her sister, Jennifer Rowe. LuGene is survived by three children, Lisa Rowsell of San Diego, CA, Darren Rowsell of El Centro, CA, and Angela Brown of Pocatello, Idaho; brother, Tim Rowe of McCammon, ID; and sister, Leslie Williams of Elko, NV; as well as eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in McCammon, Idaho.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019