Guadalupe "Lupe" S. Arzola was born on February 29, 1944 in El Paso, Texas. She met Jose L. Arzola in March 1962 and they were married in May 1964. Together they had six children, Bertha, Victor, David, Joe, Ruben and Dan. The family moved to Kellogg, Idaho in 1969 and then moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1981 where she has lived until her passing.Lupe became a CNA in 1986 and worked at Bannock Nursing Home and Alternacare. She retired from there in 2000. She traveled with her husband Jose while he continued to work in construction in Oregon, Washington and Nevada. Jose retired in 2018 and they have enjoyed retirement life together until her passing on August 11, 2020 in her home in Pocatello. She was surrounded by her loving family when she passed peacefully following a short illness.Lupe was preceded in death by her daughter, Bertha; two sisters and four brothers; and her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Jose of Pocatello; and five sons; twelve grandchildren; and six great grandchildren; as well as extended family members.Honoring her wishes, Lupe will be cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield, Pocatello. A private family prayer service was held in her honor.