|
|
On Sunday, March 1, 2020; Madonna Mikesell returned to the arms of her heavenly father and her husband. She was 84 years old. She passed away from age related illnesses. She was in the care of Encompass Hospice and Quinn Meadows.
She was born on June 29, 1935 to Christopher Eugene Barbre and Marie Rupp; in Pocatello, Idaho. She lived out her entire life in Pocatello, where she was educated in the Pocatello school district. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1953. It is here in Pocatello, that she met the love of her life Hyrum Willard Mikesell. They married June 21, 1957. They shared 62 wonderful years of marriage, before Hyrum's passing on February 9, 2019. They had three children, two daughters and a son.
Madonna worked many small jobs, but after graduation she began her career with Mountain Bell, as a telephone operator. Madonna was a loyal employee and received great satisfaction from her job. She was known for her accuracy, speed, and ability to multi-task (a.k.a visiting with her neighbors). She was honored with many awards throughout her long career. She retired from the telephone company, after forty years of service.
Madonna loved her family and devoted her entire life to them. She was a selfless woman, who always was aware of the needs of others. She was a brilliant light in the world. Madonna also loved animals, especially horses and dogs. She found great joy in the holidays, picnics, and any time spent with her family and friends.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Madonna was a faithful servant of the Lord and was an amazing example to all she met.
She is survived by her daughter Kory (Emil) Vargason, her son Darren (Felicia) Mikesell, daughter Lori (Gary) Armstrong, sister Jean (Ross) Rytting, brother Jerald (Carol) Barbre, Granddaughters: Hylee Mikesell, Amy Armstrong, Jamie Armstrong, Callie (Jacob) Amos-Christie, Grandsons: Emil Vargason, Neil (Amanda) Vargason, Dustin (Blake) Mikesell, 10 great grandchildren, sister in law Erma Wade, brother in law Robert Arthur, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by; her parents Gene and Marie Barbre, her husband Hyrum Mikesell, and sister Deanna Arthur.
The family would like to thank all of those that loved and cared for her with Encompass Hospice and Quinn Meadows.
Funeral services for Madonna will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11 am at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Road. A viewing will be held from 6-8 on Friday, March 6th and one hour prior to the services on Saturday. Interment will follow services in the Mountain View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 4, 2020