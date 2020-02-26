|
|
Margaret Covert peacefully passed away on Feb. 22, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho while residing at Quail Ridge. Margaret passed from age issues and heart complications.
Margaret spent 7 years at Cottonwood Cove prior to moving to Quail Ridge. The family is honoring Margaret's wishes to be cremated without services and the family requests that no flowers be sent.
The family wishes to send out a special thank you to Quail Ridge and Encompass Hospice.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Wilks Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 26, 2020