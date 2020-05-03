Margaret G. "Margy" Sherwood
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The morning of April 27th (Margy) Margaret G. Sherwood of Pocatello, ID passed away at the age of 72. Margy was born to Dr. Delman and Lillian Smith in 1948 in San Rafael, CA. She grew up with her sister, Cathy and brother Danny.

Margy attended UC Berkley after high school graduation to first pursue a career in teaching and then as a bookkeeper. In her younger years she was a pianist for the San Francisco Philharmonic. After divorcing her first husband, Margy met and married Bill Sherwood in 1984. In 1985 they were sealed together in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Temple in Manti, UT. Margy was known as a kind hearted person. The difficult times in her life made her one of the most understanding and loving friend to those around her.

Margy is survived by her daughter Sundai, sons Phillip (Valerie) and Jeff (Rebecca), her seven grandsons, and eight great grandchildren. All of us are happy to know that Margy has been reunited with her husband Bill Sherwood, Her parents, and son Michael.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, Margy will be cremated and a celebration of life will be conducted when all family and friends can come together again.

We would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Peter Fort and Dr. Gabriela Anghel for their tireless work to help Margy. We also appreciate the Pocatello Emergency Services crew that responded and did their best to help her.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at Wilksfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved