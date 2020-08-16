Margaret I. Sullivan, a 95 year-old resident of Hagerman and formally of Pocatello, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her home in Hagerman, Idaho
Margaret was born on December 14, 1924, in Altoona, Kansas to Carl Lawrence and Doris Phillippina (Richardson) Wall. She attended Wilson County Public Schools in Kansas and graduated from Altoona High School in 1944. She later completed the Cosmetology program at Idaho State University Vo-Tech in Pocatello, Idaho.
She married Roland E. Sherbenou on December 14, 1944 in Neodesha, Kansas. To this union three children were born: John E. Sherbenou, Phillip W. Sherbenou and Karen Sue Sherbenou. Roland passed away on May 13, 1984.
She married James "Jim" Sullivan on September 16, 1995 in Pocatello, Idaho.
Margaret worked side by side with Roland on leased farms in the Springfield and Aberdeen, Idaho areas until February of 1962. They sold their farm equipment so Roland could attend Barber College in Boise, Idaho. She worked as a checker at various stores until she received her cosmetology certificate and then as a beauty operator.
She loved to be outside working in her garden or flower beds or traveling even if it was just a ride through the nearby countryside. Jim and Margaret spent the winters in Yuma after they were married, and she had many great friends and memories of that time. Her family was very important to her and she tried to have family get togethers as often as possible.
Margaret is survived by her three children, John (Glenda) Sherbenou, Phillip (Becky) Sherbenou, Karen (Curtis) Jackson; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Clark, sisters-in-law, Berdean Wall, Cecelia McCain and Margaret Sullivan, brothers-in-law; John L. (Ann) Sullivan and Richard (Jacque) Sullivan, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands (Roland and Jim), her sisters, Edith (Ersel) Meriwether and Norma (Dale) Troutman, brother Harold Wall, Sisters-in-law Doris (Don) Olenhouse, Beulah (Knox) McCrary, Flora (Benny) Bennyhoff, Margaret T. Sullivan and Mary (Aldo) Dallolio and brothers-in-law Byron (Irene) Sherbenou, Louis (Sylvia) Sherbenou, LaVern (Helen) Sherbenou, Paul L. (Sheila) Sullivan, George (Rita) Sullivan, Robert Sullivan and Gerald Sullivan.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho 83201
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Hospice Visions Inc., 455 Park View Loop, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301
Memories and condolences may be left with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
