Marianne Marshall Shaw, 79, of Grace, Idaho passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Services will be held on Friday, January 17 at 11 a.m. at the Grace LDS Stake Center. Family will visit with friends on Thursday evening 6:30-8 p.m. at the Church and also on Friday 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Evanston City Cemetery, Wyoming at 3 p.m.
Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family as well as a full obituary by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 14, 2020