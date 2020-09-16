1/1
Marie Johnson
1942 - 2020
Alice Marie Johnson, 77 of Driggs, Idaho, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.

Marie was born November 21, 1942 in Smithfield, Utah to Alice Marie Carver Tarbet and Kumen Ray Tarbet. She attended schools in Downey and Marsh Valley, Idaho. May 17, 1963, she married Terryl Eugene Johnson in Downey; their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. They added 3 children to their family; Kathy, Mike and Darren. In addition to being a wife and mother, Marie worked at Pierre's Rendezvous as a Waitress in Driggs. She and Terryl also worked as custodians at the Elementary, Junior High School and High School in Driggs. Marie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and reading. She was a member of the Roperette's Ladies Posse. She loved baking and cooking and made the best bread. Babies and children held a special place in her heart. Above all she loved her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Johnson of Rigby, ID; Mike (Sue) Johnson of Ogden, UT; sister, Paula Burgin of Soda Springs, ID; brothers, Dave (Sandra) Tarbet, John (Patsy) Tarbet both of Soda Springs; sister-in-law, Doris Tarbet of Elko, NV; grandchildren, Amber (Will) Hansen of N. SLC, UT, Austin Johnson of Ogden, Utah, Adam Simpson, of Ogden, UT, John (Angela) Simpson of Roy, UT. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Darren Ray Johnson, brother, Dallin Tarbet and brother-in-law, Robert Burgin. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at the Driggs 1st Ward Church. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10 a.m.; with a visitation prior from 9 to 9:45 a.m., all at the church. Burial will follow in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com

Published in Idaho State Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
