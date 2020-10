Marilyn lived a long and robust life, spending her last several months in Santa Barbara, CA near her family. Marilyn graduated from Hazen High School in 1955, then went to the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, graduating valedictorian with honors. She married Thomas Stoelting in 1958 and later gave birth to daughters Kellie and Carla. The family moved to Pocatello, Idaho, in 1970. She later moved to Washington State where she met her second husband Robert C. Benson.