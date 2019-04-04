Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello
510 N. 12th Ave.
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 232-7199
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Evans Henderson


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arimo-Marilyn passed away April 1, 2019 (April Fools Day) A viewing will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints in Arimo, Idaho on April 6, 2019 at 11:00am and Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Marilyn was born in Downey, Idaho to Alexander and Ione Evans on November 21, 1934. She was the oldest of four daughters. She attended the Arimo/Marsh Valley Schools and graduated from North Marsh High School.

Marilyn was employed by the Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph Company and AT&T Company for 38 years.

She married DuWayne Henderson, July 31, 1953, - They divorced a few years later. They remarried July 31, 2000 in the Salt Lake Temple and lived in Arimo until his death.

She was predeceased by her sister Sherrell Dawn Hansen. She is survived by two sisters. Carol Joy Evans McOmber (George), Deena Gayle Evans Dendy (Dallas) and Brother-in law, Leo Hansen, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are under the direction of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel, Pocatello, Idaho.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now