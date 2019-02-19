Marilyn passed away on February 16, 2019, at the age of 80. Marilyn was born to George and Louise Carney on August 20, 1938 in Billings Montana. She attended schools in Billings, Ogden, UT, and Pocatello. Marilyn met Neil M. Geyer at Fred & Kellys. They were married on October 5, 1957. Neil passed away on September 30, 1984. Soon after, Marilyn met Melvin Weeks and they were married in 1985. Mel passed away in 2010.



Marilyn worked for School District 25 in the lunch program. She then went to work at ISU in the custodian department. Marilyn also worked in a day care. She loved everyone she came in contact with. She loved taking pictures of family and friends.



Marilyn was preceded in death by Neil and Mel, her son Mike Geyer, six sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her daughter Linda Newsom, stepson Stan (Theresa) Rhodes, sister Marlene (Ray) Henery, brothers Alvin Carney and Everett Carney, Granddaughters Amber (Joe) Benson, Ashley (Kris) Smith, Desirae (Chase) Wren, Maddie Rhoads, Rhyanna (Alex) Garcia and MaKaley Rhoads. Marilyn also had 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held in her honor at 11:00 am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, ID. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello.



The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale and Encompass Hospice for taking such good care of our Mom and Grandma.



Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 19, 2019