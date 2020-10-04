The Good Lord has given a set of Angel Wings to our mother Marilyn Raymond.Mom passed away at Brookdale in Chubbuck on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.Watching her slip away, Jodie, Jill, Bev, Tiffany and Heather were by her side and grandson Wade by phone, were remembering all her little quirky things she used to do, and the little squeal she always made when seeing all of us, or something that made her heart warm and happy. But when leaving our homes, lunch dates with friends, and occasion where she kindly would say, "I think we can do this one more time." Our mother had a heart of gold, and left an impression on us all.Mom was teacher's aide for many years in the Pocatello School District. She loved helping kids learn how to build their futures. Mom's most favorite times were being around her family. She loved playing with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren, whom she left a little piece of her with all of them. Tiffany, Heather and Wade, will always remember her in their hearts.Mom was married to Carl Raymond who passed away in June of 2005. The day he passed, our mom lost a piece of her heart. Her many years spent with Carl, she always said were her best. They loved to travel and see as many countries, cities and states that they could. Always putting a sticker on their map in their motorhome, knowing they conquered another quest in life. What memories they made together were always shared with pictures and stories. We now know her hearts is once again whole, knowing she had a joyous reunion with Carl, and her loved ones on the other side. The moment she stepped into heaven, she would have big hugs for not only her son Jeff that passed in 2001, but her grandson Lance who passed in 2011, along with her son-in-law Jerry, who passed in 2019. Her parents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other relatives were also waiting for that special hug from her.After Carl's passing, mom needed to fill those empty days with something that she would love doing. She then joined Civitan's. Mom would put her heart and soul into this group, she often called her second family. She loved helping with all their events, some she would arrive early, and would begin her duties, to not only finish those, but also to help others with their duties, when they arrived. She was given many awards in Civitan's which she displayed and cherished.Our mom loved Butterflies. We now think of her as one. She passed at the age of seventy-eight. Now that she has left her cocoon of life with her vibrant colors, she is now flying high above us. When you see a butterfly, reach your hand out to her and say Hi.Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the hospice care givers, who helped and loved our Mom in her final days. These ladies went above and beyond when our mom needed it most.A little special note from Jodie and Jill to our beloved mom. You will always be our brightest star, and we will always feel blessed to have had you as out MOTEHER. Love Always....A Celebration of life will be held in mom honor on October 17th from 4 to 6 pm, at the Old Town Pavilion.