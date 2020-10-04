1/1
Marilyn Raymond
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Good Lord has given a set of Angel Wings to our mother Marilyn Raymond.

Mom passed away at Brookdale in Chubbuck on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Watching her slip away, Jodie, Jill, Bev, Tiffany and Heather were by her side and grandson Wade by phone, were remembering all her little quirky things she used to do, and the little squeal she always made when seeing all of us, or something that made her heart warm and happy. But when leaving our homes, lunch dates with friends, and occasion where she kindly would say, "I think we can do this one more time." Our mother had a heart of gold, and left an impression on us all.

Mom was teacher's aide for many years in the Pocatello School District. She loved helping kids learn how to build their futures. Mom's most favorite times were being around her family. She loved playing with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren, whom she left a little piece of her with all of them. Tiffany, Heather and Wade, will always remember her in their hearts.

Mom was married to Carl Raymond who passed away in June of 2005. The day he passed, our mom lost a piece of her heart. Her many years spent with Carl, she always said were her best. They loved to travel and see as many countries, cities and states that they could. Always putting a sticker on their map in their motorhome, knowing they conquered another quest in life. What memories they made together were always shared with pictures and stories. We now know her hearts is once again whole, knowing she had a joyous reunion with Carl, and her loved ones on the other side. The moment she stepped into heaven, she would have big hugs for not only her son Jeff that passed in 2001, but her grandson Lance who passed in 2011, along with her son-in-law Jerry, who passed in 2019. Her parents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other relatives were also waiting for that special hug from her.

After Carl's passing, mom needed to fill those empty days with something that she would love doing. She then joined Civitan's. Mom would put her heart and soul into this group, she often called her second family. She loved helping with all their events, some she would arrive early, and would begin her duties, to not only finish those, but also to help others with their duties, when they arrived. She was given many awards in Civitan's which she displayed and cherished.

Our mom loved Butterflies. We now think of her as one. She passed at the age of seventy-eight. Now that she has left her cocoon of life with her vibrant colors, she is now flying high above us. When you see a butterfly, reach your hand out to her and say Hi.

Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the hospice care givers, who helped and loved our Mom in her final days. These ladies went above and beyond when our mom needed it most.

A little special note from Jodie and Jill to our beloved mom. You will always be our brightest star, and we will always feel blessed to have had you as out MOTEHER. Love Always....

A Celebration of life will be held in mom honor on October 17th from 4 to 6 pm, at the Old Town Pavilion.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downard Funeral Home
241 N Garfield Ave
Pocatello, ID 83204
(208) 233-0686
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Downard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved