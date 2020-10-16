1/
Marilyn Raymond
Raymond- Marilyn Raymond, 78, passed away on September 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life in her honor will be held Oct. 17th from 4 to 6 pm at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello.



Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Old Town Pavilion
Funeral services provided by
Downard Funeral Home
241 N Garfield Ave
Pocatello, ID 83204
(208) 233-0686
Memories & Condolences
October 12, 2020
How could you not love Marilyn? Such a fun, vivacious woman that I had the honor to know and call a friend for many many years. The world is a better place for having her in it. I will miss her dearly. Thank you for making me smile every time I helped your smile! I love you Marilyn. Hugs to you Jodi, Heather. Tiffany, the kiddos and your extended family. Chad and I extend our heartfelt prayers and hugs to you all. We lost a good one but you know she’s up in heaven with Carl and Sarge livin it up! ❤
Lisa Higbee
Friend
October 12, 2020
I have known Marilyn for over 50 years. She was our neighbor many years. She had a loving heart for everyone and a smile to match. I had so much fun with her in Civitan, and she was my golf buddy. I am so sad to have lost a beautiful friend. Our prayers go to her beautiful family. She truly was an Angel on earth. I will miss her ❤❤
Nancy VanSickel
Friend
October 11, 2020
Such a great lady enjoyed knowing her. RIP
Janette Piva
Friend
October 11, 2020
jodie and girls, your mom always had a wonderfull laugh always made me happy when i was around her and so fun to tease,, always remember the goodness, love Randy
randy l manning
Friend
October 4, 2020
Marilyn was one of the happiest people I've known. She was always bright and cheery. As my kindergarten teachers' aide we had many hilarious moments, mostly initiated by her! My thoughts are with her family. I know she will be greatly missed.
Julie Van Osdol
Friend
October 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of Marilyn's passing. We will miss her infectious smile and cheerful attitude at Revive at 5 and other Civitan functions. May the good Lord bless and comfort her family.
Rob Thompson
