Marilyn Raymond

How could you not love Marilyn? Such a fun, vivacious woman that I had the honor to know and call a friend for many many years. The world is a better place for having her in it. I will miss her dearly. Thank you for making me smile every time I helped your smile! I love you Marilyn. Hugs to you Jodi, Heather. Tiffany, the kiddos and your extended family. Chad and I extend our heartfelt prayers and hugs to you all. We lost a good one but you know she’s up in heaven with Carl and Sarge livin it up! ❤

Lisa Higbee

Friend