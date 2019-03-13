Marion Afton Nugent Thompson Crow, 77, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on March 9, 2019. She was born June 14, 1941 in Sterling, Idaho. She was the 11th child born to Arnold Nugent and Della (Phillips) Nugent. Marion graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1958.



Marion married Lynn Thompson on May 29, 1958. They had four children; Kelly, Donna, Casey and Jodi. They were later divorced after 28 years together. She married James Crow in December of 1996. Marion was the love of Jim's life and they enjoyed 23+ years together.



Later in life she enjoyed working for Common Cents, Super Save Drug and Sierra's Crafts & Frames.



She was a stay at home mother who lovingly volunteered in her children's active lives. She enjoyed gardening, camping, crossword puzzles (she was a pro), and journaling.



Marion is survived by her spouse, James Crow, Chubbuck, ID; son, Kelly Thompson, Anchorage, Alaska, daughter, Donna (Richard) Bailey, Eagle, ID, son, Casey (Shyrene) Thompson, Pocatello, ID, daughter, Jodi Thompson, Chubbuck, ID; sister, Margaret Isaak, Eagle, ID, sister, Maxine Smith, Boise, ID, brother, Tom Nugent, Aberdeen, ID, brother, Lynn Nugent, Sterling, ID, sister, Vicki Hamilton, Pine, ID; 5 grandchildren and I great-grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Nugent; mother, Della Nugent; and 6 sisters and 3 brothers.



A private service will be held at a later date.



Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500 Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary