Marion Elaine Horrocks, 83, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away May 30, 2019, surrounded by her family after her courageous battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 3, 1936 in Glenns Ferry, Idaho to Arthur Carl & Edna Mac Anderson.



She married John David Horrocks on April 19, 1957 in the Idaho Falls Temple where they were sealed for time and all eternity and later, raised 6 children.



Elaine attended Twin Falls Business College and received her degree in secretarial business and then went to work as a secretary at Mountain Home AFB. She also worked for the school district in food service. But most important to her was being a homemaker for the majority of her life, while being involved in church activities, girls camp, and selflessly helping others. She was an excellent cook, best friend, and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her spare time she loved to crochet, sew, garden, dance, and sing.



Elaine is survived by her children, John Horrocks Jr, Jeff (Teresa) Horrocks, Lesa Horrocks, Kristine (Terry) Elquist, Dennis Horrocks, and Sarah (Kevin) Coles; 22 grandchildren, and 42 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John David Sr.; sister, Donna Rae Neilsen; brothers, Richard Anderson and Art Anderson; and grandson, K. Jared McCann.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fremont Ward, 135 S. 7th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho as well as one hour prior to the services.



Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500 Published in Idaho State Journal on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary