Lois Marjorie Francisco, 81, peacefully passed away Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019. She was born February 15, 1938 to Virgil Eri Cowles and Helen Henrietta Harris Cowles and raised in Twin Falls Idaho. Marjorie graduated with a B.S. in microbiology at Idaho State College in Pocatello. She married Joseph Floyd Francisco August 23, 1959, worked laboratories in the Bannock hospital and Pocatello Clinic of Internal Medicine, raised a family, and retired in Pocatello. Joe and Marge were intensely caring and loving parents, friends and neighbors. After Joe passed, November 3, 2011, Marjorie continued living in their Pocatello home for about two years. She then moved to Victor Idaho and lived with family until settling in to her "apartment" at Grandview Assisted Living in Driggs Idaho. She made many friends, had abundant family time, enjoyed the beauty of Teton Valley, and was deeply cared for. Her passing was a surprise. She will be missed.



Marjorie is survived by her brother Marvin (Margaret) Cowles, sister Joan (Bob) Bristol, cousins, nieces and nephews, son David (Shelia) Francisco, daughter Lynne (Ken) Boswell, granddaughters Shayleen and Kirston, and great grandsons Rolondo, Noah and Ryder.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Cornelison FuneralChapel, 431 N. 15th in Pocatello. Viewing will be Wednesday evening from 6 to 8pm and at 10:00 am before the service. Marjorie will be laid to rest next to her loving husband in Mountain View Cemetery.