Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cornelison-Henderson Funeral Home
431 N 15Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 232-0542
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Francisco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Francisco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie Francisco Obituary
Lois Marjorie Francisco, 81, peacefully passed away Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019. She was born February 15, 1938 to Virgil Eri Cowles and Helen Henrietta Harris Cowles and raised in Twin Falls Idaho. Marjorie graduated with a B.S. in microbiology at Idaho State College in Pocatello. She married Joseph Floyd Francisco August 23, 1959, worked laboratories in the Bannock hospital and Pocatello Clinic of Internal Medicine, raised a family, and retired in Pocatello. Joe and Marge were intensely caring and loving parents, friends and neighbors. After Joe passed, November 3, 2011, Marjorie continued living in their Pocatello home for about two years. She then moved to Victor Idaho and lived with family until settling in to her "apartment" at Grandview Assisted Living in Driggs Idaho. She made many friends, had abundant family time, enjoyed the beauty of Teton Valley, and was deeply cared for. Her passing was a surprise. She will be missed.

Marjorie is survived by her brother Marvin (Margaret) Cowles, sister Joan (Bob) Bristol, cousins, nieces and nephews, son David (Shelia) Francisco, daughter Lynne (Ken) Boswell, granddaughters Shayleen and Kirston, and great grandsons Rolondo, Noah and Ryder.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Cornelison FuneralChapel, 431 N. 15th in Pocatello. Viewing will be Wednesday evening from 6 to 8pm and at 10:00 am before the service. Marjorie will be laid to rest next to her loving husband in Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now