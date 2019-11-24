|
|
Marjorie H. Slotten, 85, longtime Twin Falls resident, passed away peacefully in Pocatello, Idaho on November 10, 2019.
Marge was born on February 11, 1934 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She was the eldest of seven children born to Donald E. and Margaret F. Hacker. She graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School, and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism. She met her future husband, Royal Christen Slotten, while they both worked at the Clintonville Tribune-Gazette in Wisconsin. They were married on September 15, 1956 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and soon moved to Superior, Wisconsin where they both worked in journalism.
They moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in August of 1958 where they lived for over 50 years. The couple moved to Pocatello in 2014 so that Roy could receive care at Copper Summit Assisted Living. Marge provided care for Roy until he died on July 7, 2016. She then entered Quail Ridge Assisted Living in 2017, where she later passed away.
Marge had a lifelong devotion to community and political service. She was instrumental in establishing and supporting the Idaho League of Women Voters. Not common in Idaho, she was a member of the Idaho Democratic Party. Among many of her activities within the Democratic Party, she put forth her efforts contributing to the election for three terms United States Senator Frank Church, who remained a friend to Marge until his death in 1984.
Marge attended Idaho State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in secondary education. She then went on to attend Colorado State University Fort Collins, where she received a master's in adult education. Soon after, she became coordinator of adult learning at Idaho State University in Twin Falls. During those same years, she worked closely with the Benedictine Monks in Jerome, Idaho, planning and supervising Elderhostel trips. She was particularly fond of trips that focused on the routes of the Oregon Trail through Southern Idaho.
She devoted herself to numerous community causes in Twin Falls, but what she loved most was supporting her grandchildren. She always made sure her grandchildren were provided with support in their activities, which included attending countless games and sporting events for her grandsons in Twin Falls.
Along with her husband Roy, she loved to travel. Together with Roy, or with friends, her travels took her to Canada, France, Spain, and Africa. Marge and Roy's favorite annual destination was Yachats, Oregon, where they spent many days enjoying the companionship of friends, the Pacific Ocean, and sunsets. Visiting Yachats also gave Marge the opportunity to pursue one of her lifelong past times, exploring lighthouses.
Marge is survived by her daughter Renee (Jeff) Feld of Pocatello ID; son David (Kris) Slotten of Twin Falls, ID; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
We would like to send a special thanks to those at Quail Ridge and Heritage Home Health and Hospice in Pocatello who cared for Marge the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to: The Benedictine Monks of Idaho Monastery of the Ascension, 541 E 100 S Jerome, ID 83338, or the Idaho Youth Ranch, PO Box 8538, Boise, ID 83706.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, at the Monastery of the Ascension Chapel, 541 E 100 S, Jerome, Idaho. Following the memorial service, Marge will be buried alongside her husband at the Monastery of the Ascension Columbarium.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 24, 2019