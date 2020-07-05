My heart goes out to each of you that are left behind at this time. I got to know Marge as a new nurse at the health department and because we were close to the same age and from similar backgrounds we became quick friends. She taught me a lot and I always admired her total faith in the Lord. There truly are no good words to fully express the sorrow at this time of grief and loss but it is my prayer that you will be able to hold on to the wonderful memories and cherish them daily. Continue to find ways to laugh about the fun times and cry when you need to. Stay close to the Lord and He will provide the peace you seek.

Carrie Archibald

Friend