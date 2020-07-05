1/1
Marjorie Sivula
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Evans Sivula, 69, passed away, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 due to complications from long term and recent medical issues. She spent her last few hours on this earth surrounded by her family who loved her.

Marjorie was born February 9, 1951 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Sterling L. and Arveen Barrus Evans. She came into this world with her twin sister and joined her older sister. She was later joined by another sister, and a brother. She was raised on a farm in Springfield, Idaho where she did everything from driving the tractor to helping with the harvest and herding cattle. She learned to work hard and had many great memories from that time of her life.

Marjorie graduated from Aberdeen High School and then the University of Idaho. She worked as a registered dietician for almost 40 years. Across the span of her career, she worked with and helped hundreds of people.

While living in North Idaho, Marjorie met the love of her life, Carl Richard Sivula. They were sealed together for eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 17, 1975. After living in a few different places, Marjorie and Carl settled back in Springfield on the very land where Marjorie was raised. There they built a beautiful life together as they raised their five children. Those children went on to give them 17 grandchildren. She loved to be surrounded by those she loved. She loved to just sit and visit with her family.

Marjorie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she served in a variety of callings. After they retired, Marjorie and Carl were able to serve a mission together to the Oregon Eugene mission. It was one of the highlights of her life. She grew to love the people they served and made many wonderful friends. Even after they came home, they kept in close contact with those they served and those they served with.

Marjorie was always a large part of the community as she participated in community events and helped at many of them. She has a large number of friends there who will also miss her a great deal.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Carl of Springfield; children, Allison (Joel) Deeble of West Haven, UT, Tanya (David) Martin of Herriman, UT, Rachel (Scott) Whyte of Pocatello, Douglas (Jenalyn) Sivula of Spring, TX, and Jeffrey (Ashley) Sivula of Ucon; sisters, Twila Evans of Blackfoot, twin sister, Margaret (Thayne) Barker of Malad, ID, Rita (Laddy) Bromley of Springfield; sister-in-law, Sherry Evans of Brigham City, UT; and 16 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Morgan Evans; and a granddaughter.

She will be missed by all who love her.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service.

Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com under the tab "Video Broadcast".

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 4, 2020
Marjorie always had a smile on face. She was a sweet woman and a good mom.mom. She will be missed. Best wishes to the family. Beth Howarth.
Beth Howarth
Friend
July 4, 2020
My heart goes out to each of you that are left behind at this time. I got to know Marge as a new nurse at the health department and because we were close to the same age and from similar backgrounds we became quick friends. She taught me a lot and I always admired her total faith in the Lord. There truly are no good words to fully express the sorrow at this time of grief and loss but it is my prayer that you will be able to hold on to the wonderful memories and cherish them daily. Continue to find ways to laugh about the fun times and cry when you need to. Stay close to the Lord and He will provide the peace you seek.
Carrie Archibald
Friend
July 4, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Michelle Anderson Izaguirre
Friend
July 3, 2020
Carl and Family,
I am so so sorry to hear about Marjorie!! She was such a wonderful lady!! Always so friendly and always talked to me when we saw each other!!
You all are in my thoughts and prayers!!
Linda Cardona
Friend
July 3, 2020
Marj was a light to those around her. Her caring and kindness made her a joy to be around and an awesome work mate. I was privileged to work with her for many years at the Health Dept. She will be missed... My condolences to the family...Karla Luedtke-Alex
Karla Luedtke-Alex
Coworker
July 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debra Butler
Friend
July 3, 2020
Marjorie and I were classmates at Aberdeen High School. She was always so kind to me and to everyone. I always thought that Marjorie was incredibly smart and we all looked up to her as a great example. I am very saddened to hear of her passing. Sending love and prayers to all of Marjories family. ❤
Linda Elliott - Schmidt
Friend
July 3, 2020
Wow!! What a wonderful woman! Sure will miss her. My deepest Sympathies to Carl and the family.
Kevin Blackburn
Friend
July 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to all her family especially Carl her husband she will surely be missed
Margarita Reyes
Coworker
July 3, 2020
Marjorie was a very personable individual and upbeat in her communications whenever I visited with her as a classmate and beyond. She chose a gentle soul as her mate when she chose Carl so they were truly compliments to each other. Great blessings were received with the birth of each of the children. I'm sure the family will feel her absence and will have happy memories to sustain them in the days and years to come. I will miss her lively smile. Carl and family... our deepest sympathies and prayers are with all of you.

Larry & Irene Barrett
Irene Barrett
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved