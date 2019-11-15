|
Marjorie Clare Steffens was born 22 May 1931 to Hugo Joseph and Leta Marine Herriott Steffens in Healy, Kansas. She died 22 Oct. 2019 in Pocatello, Idaho with family at her side. As a young child her family moved west during the Great Depression finally settling in Weiser, Idaho where Marjorie attended school and graduated in 1949. After graduation she worked at Weiser Idaho First Nation Bank. She started dating Albert Scheloske in the winter of that year and they married on November 19, 1950 in Weiser.
They lived in Idaho and Washington before settling in Baker, Oregon. They had two daughters, Terry and Debra. Marge loved working in her flower gardens. Roses were her favorite flowers and she had many varieties over the years wherever she lived. They always grew a large garden and Marge and her family spent memorable days canning and freezing fruits and vegetables. She loved nature and would spend time daily watching birds and squirrels. The family spent many happy days camping at the Oregon Coast and in McCall, Idaho every summer. Marge loved the mountains and forests and looked forward to huckleberrying every fall. Marge enjoyed being a wife and mother. She was an excellent cook and there are many people could attest to that fact. She was a wonderful mother who loved her immediate and extended family and they loved her back. She was a room mother at the grade school for her daughters many times. She spent hours sewing clothes for her daughters from the time they were toddlers through high school. She made many, many lifelong friends wherever she lived. She had a wonderful talent of looking for the good in everyone she met and always found it. Her life was an example for all who met, knew and loved her. Her family and friends were the thankful recipients of her talent for crocheting afghans, baby blankets and doilies. She had a strong Christian faith her whole life, was very active in the churches she attended, and lived what she believed. She spent hours helping with Vacation Bible School and other church activities. After Albert's retirement they lived in Fruitland, Idaho and Ontario, Oregon. They bought a motor home and spent many happy days camping locally and traveling across the United States seeing the sites and visiting friends and family. After Albert died in 2006, Marge stayed in Ontario until she moved to Pocatello in 2012 to live with her daughter, Debra. Marge was a member of Treasure Valley Baptist Church in Ontario, Oregon. Marge was living in Quail Ridge, an Assisted Living Center, in Pocatello where she peacefully passed away. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Albert, and one grandson, Paul David Griffith. She is survived by her daughter, Terry (Douglas) Stoddard and Debra (Daniel) Griffith; 5 grandchildren, Melissa Griffith Moore, Emily Stoddard Hill, Brent Stoddard, Mark Stoddard, Brian Stoddard; 15 great grand children; brother, Benny (Joyce) Steffens and sister, Anna Siefarth; several cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held in Weiser next summer.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 15, 2019