Jan. 17, 1958 - Nov. 25, 2019
Mark A. Dykman, 61, died following a valiant battle with cancer on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Vancouver, Washington, surrounded by his family. A service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 248 N. Author Ave., Pocatello, Idaho.
Mark graduated from Pocatello High School and Idaho State University College of Technology, followed by a commendable career as an electrical machinist. As a skilled craftsman, proficient in horticulture, Mark built and maintained a beautiful home for his family. He was an avid sportsman and athlete, with a passion for adventure, baseball, and wrestling. His deep love for his family, and his witty sense of humor, which could make you laugh even during the most difficult times, were only some of his endearing traits. His favorite activities included spending time with his grandchildren, dogs, and RV trips to the Oregon coast.
Mark is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lesley; their daughter, Jeannine and her husband, Nick Wooten, and their children Olivia "Sweet Pea" and Jack "Big Toe" Wooten.
He is also survived by his mother Joan Dykman; and his five brothers and their families: Robert and Elaine; Douglas and Taliena; Scott; David and Lori; and Kirk and Laurie Dykman.
Mark was preceded in death by his father Robert J. Dykman, and his nephews Jason Dykman and Adam Dykman.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 10, 2019