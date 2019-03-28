Mark Olson was born in Jan of 1929 in Wahoo Nebraska. He graduated with a BA in Business from the University of Colorado in 1951. This is also where he met his future wife Jody and they married after she graduated in August of 1952.



Life as a couple started out in New Mexico where they lived for 40 years. Their daughter Dana was born in 1956 and they adopted Mark's nephew Lev when he was 3. Mark started in the Insurance business and ended his working career in Sporting Goods. He built two houses in his spare time. He was instrumental in starting the Mt. Taylor Winter Quadrathlon which is now in its 36th year.



Mark and Jody moved to Idaho in the early 90's. Mark built his last house where his daughter now lives. Mark enjoyed many activities including ice skiing, snow and water skiing and whitewater rafting as well as being a tremendous spectator of sports. He volunteered with Jody to run the Stacey Smith races at Pebble Creek. He also helped start the Southeast Idaho Senior Games.



Mark was a fun loving guy who loved to stop and chat with everyone.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mark's name to the ISU Foundation, Stop 8050, Pocatello, ID 83209. In Memo Line: Olson Family Outdoor Adventure Center Fund.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary