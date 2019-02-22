Marketa Rukavina, 79, of Blackfoot, passed away, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital following a short illness.



Marketa was born in Mackay, Idaho on August 12, 1939 to Gilbert (Pat) E. Hocking and Erma Lords Hocking.



She grew up in Mackay and graduated from Mackay High School in 1957.



On April 6, 1960 she married her sweetheart, Robert Rukavina in Elko, Nevada. They were happily married for 57 years before Robert passed away on August 28, 2017. They lived in many places in Idaho such as Mackay, Soda Springs and Pocatello. They also lived in Afton, Wyoming. She was a kind hearted soul and loved her family. She cherished her only granddaughter, Amber Bailey Kugler. She enjoyed summer trips to Mackay. She was a homemaker who loved to cook new dishes from her Taste of Home magazine.



Marketa is survived by her daughter, Ronda (Richard Lee) Bailey of Blackfoot; granddaughter, Amber Bailey (Matt) Kugler of Pocatello; sister, Lola Rose; and special niece, Diane Spears of Reno, whom she adored.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Rukavina; sisters, Gayle Jensen and Patricia May and brother, Ronnie Hocking.



A graveside service will be held at the Mt. McCaleb Cemetery in Mackay, Idaho at a later date. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.



The family would like to thank Gem Village for the great care and love they gave Marketa. They would especially like to thank Kindra Lee for all the love and support.



Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary