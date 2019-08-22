|
|
Marlene Olson Bosen, peacefully walked through death's door greeted by her husband, mother and many other loved ones early August 20, 2019.
Marlene was born September 15, 1932 to Clifford and Flametta Olson in Salt Lake City, UT. She spent her childhood in Los Angeles, CA and Salt Lake City, UT; graduating from West High School. Marlene married Keith Olsen, they had two children together and soon divorced. Marlene married Wendell "Ray" Bosen on December 28th, 1956 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Ray adopted her two children and together they had five more. After 2 years in Mexico, Marlene and Ray settled in Pocatello, ID where they raised their seven children.
Preceded in death by her husband and parents, Marlene is survived by her sister Delores Hansen - her children Robin, Cindy, Wendell, Doug, Sherri, Chuck, and Gerald - her 22 grandchildren and - her 32 great-grandchildren.
Marlene is known and cherished for her unconditional compassionate service and love for everyone. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many callings including multiple times as Relief Society and Primary president. With Ray they served a full-time mission in Macon, GA. For her hard work and distinguished service to young boys in the Boy Scout of America program, Marlene was awarded the Silver Beaver and inducted into the Boy Scout Hall of Fame. She also served as PTA president several times and was an avid election poll worker.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2300 Butte Street in Pocatello, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Road and 10:00-10:45 prior to services at the church. Interment will follow services in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 22, 2019