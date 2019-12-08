|
Marshall Nelson Burgin, 86, Lava Hot Springs, ID, passed away on November 12, 2019, in his home, surrounded by family.
Marshall was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, on August 1, 1933, the second of seven children, to Paul and Deaun Burgin. The family moved to Lava Hot Springs in 1946, where he met and married the love of his life Vena Roberts. Marshall and Vena were married on September 1st, 1956 and enjoyed 62 years of marriage while raising four wonderful children. Marshall exceeded in his role as the provider for his family. He worked well into his 80's ensuring his family and beautiful wife were well taken care. Marshall shared his hard working ethic with his children and grandchildren offering them an opportunity to work alongside him whenever possible.
Marshall served as Military Police in the United States Army, Fort Lewis, Washington for two years during the Korean War. He also spent several years serving his community in various positions including, the Mayor, City Council Member, Chamber of Commerce Member, Lava Lions Club Member, and Booster Club Member.
Survivors include: siblings Carl (Joanne) Burgin, Longview, Washington, Judy (H.O.) Nix, Jerome, ID, Yvonne (Diggs) Lewis, Alpine, WY. Children, Rick (Susan) Burgin, Pocatello, ID, Todd Burgin (Robin Leissring), Lava Hot Springs, ID, Lisa (Kevin) Hincks, Aberdeen , ID, and Paul (Trina) Burgin, McCammon, ID. Grandchildren, Samantha Pugmire, Ryan Burgin, Jason Hall, Justin Hall, Jennifer Permann, Tyson Hincks, Jayson Hincks, Michelle Evans, Bradyn Burgin, Brakyn Burgin, Colby Leissring, Madison Burgin, Isabella Burgin, Trevor Judkins, 20 great-grandchildren (soon to be 21) and several nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a brother, Robert Burgin, and two sisters, Clarice Daybreast, Dorthy Lancaster and niece Chris Lancaster.
As per Marshall's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11am-1pm, at the Lava Hot Springs Senior Center & Community Building, 150 N Center, Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, followed by a Graveside Service at the Lava Hot Springs Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 8, 2019